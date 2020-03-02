NASA astronaut reunites with her dog after spending year in space

(CNN) — An astronaut and her dog are back together after almost a year apart.

Christina Koch is back on Earth after spending 328 days in space. Her dog, named ‘LBD,’ is just glad to have her home.

Koch tweeted a picture of her pooch, whose name stands for “little brown dog.” She writes, “Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!”

Koch says she’s enjoying other simple pleasures now that she’s home like eating her favorite foods and enjoying the great outdoors of Earth.

Koch now holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.