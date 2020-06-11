More people getting dogs while social distancing at home; Local shelters still full

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An increasing number of people are getting as they spend more time at home. Reports say that has led to a shortage of pets around the world.

The demand for dogs has skyrocketed due to the coronavirus lockdown- increasing by nearly 400 percent– leading to a puppy shortage in both the U.K. and the U.S.

In New York– the epicenter of the pandemic– some shelters have thousands of people on their waiting lists. Sadly, advocate Paula Boyden says she anticipates thousands of dogs being surrendered to shelters in the coming months as we return to normal.

”We still have people showing up for the animals of New York. And it feels amazing. Our worry is that folks will get to the end of lockdown, they’ll go back to work, and the concern is the puppies will be relinquished as a result of that,” said Julia Lubbock, foster supervisor at Animal Care Centers of New York.

With millions of people on unemployment and money tight, shelters are seeing a decline in donations.

Remember, if you want to add a dog or cat to your family, many shelters are full, particularly around the Gulf Coast.