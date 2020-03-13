Mobile Police K9 identified after takedown at Jerry’s Fireworks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — K-9 Masco is credited with taking down the suspect running from Mobile Police on February 27. That afternoon, officers spotted a stolen vehicle turning onto Old Pascagoula Road and when they activated blue lights, the driver didn’t stop. He ended up on a dead-end road where he jumped out of the stolen truck before it crashed into a fence. The suspect led officers through a wooded area, but K-9 Masco was able to catch up with him outside Jerry’s Fireworks! Officers found drug material on the suspect.

Masco’s handler is Corporal William Byrd. Corporal Byrd has been a K-9 officer for five years, and with the Mobile Police Department for 15 years. He and Masco have been working together for three years, and they specialize in narcotics detection, article searches such as finding things that suspects throw down or drop to hide, and suspect apprehension.

Training is always ongoing for the K-9 Unit from obedience training, narcotics and explosives detection to apprehension. Sergeant Patrick McKean commands the unit and is the trainer for the handlers and dogs. There are a total of five K-9 officers and seven K-9s.

Recently, Corporal Byrd and Masco trained and competed at the 24th Annual K-9 Seminar hosted by the Dothan Police Department, where they proved to be the best trained K-9 team in the southeast region. The two earned first place in the Narcotics Scramble after competing against 54 other teams.