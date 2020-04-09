Mice express emotions with their faces, according to new study

GERMANY (CNN) — If you think that mouse that destroyed your furniture looks a little happy with himself, you might be right. A new study in the Journal Science says mice have emotions of a sort, and that they express them on their faces.

German neuro-biologists put mice in different situations that might incite emotions and observed their faces. For instance, they gave water to a thirsty mouse and watched to see if it brought pleasure.

The tests revealed patterns in the animals kind of like how happy humans smile and sad ones cry. The researchers figured out mice can express disgust, happiness, fear or illness. They say the findings can be used to help study mood disorders in people.