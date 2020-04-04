Meet a tiger cub named ‘Covid’

Adopt Me

CORDOBA, Mexico (CBS) — Covid the tiger was born in Mexico less than a month ago and is far from being a virus. He is a Bengal Tender who came to light in a private zoo dedicated to rescuing animals from circuses and exotic private collections.

His mother is an eight-year-old tigress who was saved and later operated on for a hip injury. The cub’s six-year-old father arrived at the zoo after breaking his mouth when he bit into a vase at the family home where he lived, according to the zoo’s owner, Gonzalo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said his daughter gave the baby tiger the name ‘Covid’ in the face of the global coronavirus epidemic.

Covid was born on March 14 in the morning to be part of the new generations of cats born in the shelter, which has been operating for more than two decades in the southeastern state of Veracruz.

