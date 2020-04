VIENNA, Austria (CBS) -- A ring-tailed lemur baby born amid the coronavirus lockdown is living a quiet life with its family in Vienna Zoo. Zookeepers say the baby was born on March 21 and after only breastfeeding and sleeping for weeks, the young primate has started climbing on its mother's back and discovering its surroundings.

The sex of the newborn is still unknown so the zoo hasn't decided on a name yet. The baby will start eating fresh fruit and vegetables in a matter of weeks.