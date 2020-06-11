Massive great white spotted off coast

OCEAN CITY, Md. (CNN) — A massive great white shark was caught on camera swimming right below a fishing boat, looking for prey.

You can hear the excitement in these fisherman’s voices, as the shark shark brushes up against their charter boat “Fish Finder” just miles off the Ocean City coastline.

“All of a sudden, a big white shark shows up right next to the boat and decides to swim around the boat and give us a show for about 10-15 minutes,” said Steven White, Recreational Fisherman.

White says he recorded the video around 3:00 Monday afternoon.

He said, “She showed up, every bit 15 to 18 foot long, just huge, 2,000-3,000 pounds, it’s a massive animal.”

The captain of the boat got the great white to closer by putting extra bait in the water.

“Other than in an aquarium, that’s the first white I’ve seen in the wild, I have a whole new perspective on what a really big fish in the ocean looks like,” said White.

How rare is it to see a great white shark so close to the Ocean City coast?

“What an incredible experience to be on that boat,” said Jennie Janssen with The National Aquarium.

Janssen, assistant curator of Blue Wonders at the National Aquarium, says great whites do make their way past the Ocean City area every year, but to actually see one up close is pretty rare.

“It’s not uncommon for them to be in the waters here, they typically migrate through this area every year around this time, so it’s not uncommon, but it’s definitely a treat if you are able to be in that close proximity with them,” said Janssen.

For Steven White, it’s a fish tale that won’t soon be forgotten.