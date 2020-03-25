March 25 is Manatee Appreciation Day!

Adopt Me

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) — Wednesday is all about the manatee during Manatee Appreciation Day! Often called gentle giants, these water-residing mammals are fascinating creatures.

They can swim underwater for about 20 minutes before having to resurface, and they can weigh in at a whopping 12 hundred pounds. Every day they spend the same amount of time eating as most Americans do working.

Manatee habitats are being threatened due to pollution and global warming. You can spread awareness about the species using the hashtag manatee-appreciation-day on social media.

