Man’s best friend is also his best employee

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (CNN) — “Two” the 10-year-old black lab serves as an assistant store clerk at Chuck’s All Seasons Sport Shop in Wisconsin. She delivers bait to customers and helps with the exchange of money; except for credit cards. That doesn’t go very well because she thinks some are a bone.

“She works with me. Six in the morning till six at night (laughs). Yeah, she knows hand signals. Whistle signals,” said Chuck Grigg, owner of Chuck’s All Seasons Sport Shop.

Grigg is a Vietnam Veteran. The store was forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic but recently re-opened.