Man makes picnic tables for squirrels during stay at home order

Sacramento, Cali. (CNN) — A California man is making the most out of his time at home due to the coronavirus. He’s gotten into woodworking, and he says demand for his picnic tables has taken off. But there’s something unique about his pieces– most of his customers are furry.

He’s not a carpenter by trade. But the stay-at-home order has inspired Juan Najera, who is in the refrigeration business, to chip-up new hobby.

“I’ve handed out 75 of them. I have 43 on a waiting list as of this morning,” said Najera.

Using scrap wood from home projects, he’s making picnic tables. But these are not your average tables. No these are “Juan of a kind.”

“You set it outside, you can put a little treat. Squirrels come up, birds come up, Najera said.

That’s right, the miniature wooden structures are for the squirrels.

“I put it on the next-door neighbor app, and from there people were going nuts for it,” said Najera.

Pun intended. It’s a project he never thought wood take off the way it has, but Juan’s creation is all the buzz-saw.

He said, “I have two favorites: One it there is a squirrel and there is a turkey right next to it, and another came in where they painted it, and they did a checker design on top of it.”

So, while we’re all being told to branch off into smaller groups, Juan is helping his neighbors, and their backyard visitors, feel chipper.

“Hopefully it lightens up somebody’s day and brings some joy through these difficult times that we’re going through right now,” said Najera.