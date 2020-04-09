Lucky the elephant turns 60!

Adopt Me

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) — An elephant at the San Antonio Zoo just turned 60! Zookeepers at the San Antonio Zoo say ‘Lucky’ lives up to her name. She is an Asian elephant and has lived a dozen years longer than the species lives in the wild.

The zoo celebrated the big day by decorating Lucky’s exhibit with signs and edible treats. Keepers even made a massive cake out of fruits and vegetables.

Asian elephants typically live for about 48 years in the wild. Zoo staff says elephants live longer in captivity because they get special food and regular health checks.

