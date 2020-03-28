Looking for some cuddles while practicing social distancing?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — These are tough times for animal shelters and rescue organizations across the U.S. in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, including shelters along the Gulf Coast. Most shelters are full, and those operating solely through foster homes as, too. Many are struggling to continue operations, and are being forced to cancel adoption events. But there are so many dogs and cats just waiting for the right person to give all their love to, who want nothing more than to become part of your family.

Thankfully, this little lady was just adopted from the Animal Rescue Foundation! Her name is Cierra, and she’s two-years-old. When I started Cherish’s Creature Corner, I had an idea about doing photo shoots with each animal up for adoption (which has turned out to be so much fun and something I always look forward to), and Cierra was my first. She had been at the ARFanage since May 2019 (Almost a year!), so we knew we wanted her to be one of the first dogs we featured. It was time for her to find her person. And I am so thankful she did!

Cierra was a little uncertain at first, but as you can see, she warmed up to the camera, and turns out, she’s a natural in front of it! By the end of our shoot, I found out Cierra is a world-class cuddling champion, as I’m sure her new owner has already discovered.

Rescue pets are the best! My family has two rescue dogs and a rescue cat. We had nine at one point! Sadly, as the years have passed, so have many of our pets, but each of our family members (including those with fur), will always have a place in our hearts. Animals have a way of doing that.

Some shelters are coming up with other ways to get dogs and cats into loving homes, while also practicing social distancing during the coronavirus crisis.

If you’re not ready to adopt, foster families are also desperately needed right now. I understand many people are not in a place to have a pet at this time as they’re struggling to figure out how to feed their families, including their furry family members. Because of that, sadly, a lot of pets are being dropped off at shelters or abandoned somewhere else.

If you are able, please consider adopting or fostering, or even just calling your local shelters to find out about other ways you can help. You can contact ARF at info@animalrescuemobile.org.