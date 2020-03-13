Local pet store recognized for lifesaving efforts

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Petco in Daphne helps The Haven, a no-kill nonprofit animal shelter serving Baldwin County since 2000, spread the word about rescue efforts by allowing The Haven to showcase cats ready for adoption at the store’s onsite adoption center.

Volunteers with The Haven, along with Petco employees, work together to help keep the cats healthy and happy, and Petco helps support The Haven by collecting donated pet supplies. It’s a partnership making strides to further the mission of ending pet homelessness in Baldwin County.

“We are thankful to our volunteers and partners at Petco in Daphne and the Petco Foundation,” said Mike Graham, The Haven Executive Director. “Store manager, Alan Dawson, and his Petco crew are devoted to helping homeless pets. Together, we are able to adopt more cats and dogs in the Baldwin County community, and we could not be more appreciative for their unwavering support and kindness.”

As a true lifesaving partner for The Haven, Graham says Petco not only helps increase adoptions, but “having cats at Petco also reduces the length of time homeless pets stay at the shelter, and gives The Haven the opportunity to meet new animal advocates in the community.” To visually represent that gratitude, The Haven presented Petco with a plaque of appreciation.

The Haven has been an approved partner of Petco Adoption Partner since 2015 and holds monthly pet adoption events at the Daphne location on the first Saturday of each month, bringing adoptable cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies to the community. A nonprofit 501(c)3, The Haven has saved the lives of more than 10,000 animals since 2001 through adoption events, fundraisers, and educating the community.