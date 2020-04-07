Llamas spread a little joy during coronavirus pandemic

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (CNN) — Most outsiders are restricted from entering assisted living facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. While that could be lonely for some residents, it’s not for residents at Homestead House in Iowa. They got a special visit from llamas!

Volunteers walked the animals around the home to boost morale and send residents an important message.

“These residents are really, really amazing. And they are just being so great and so encouraging and so supportive of the staff here who are trying their hardest to take care of these guys and keep them safe and keep them healthy. So this was just a fun way to kind of remind them that they haven’t been forgotten, that they are very very loved and just a way to make them smile,” said Anna Schaefer.

Organizers hope to take the llamas back when the pandemic ends so residents can actually pet them.