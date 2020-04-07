Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Llamas spread a little joy during coronavirus pandemic

Cherish's Creature Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (CNN) — Most outsiders are restricted from entering assisted living facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. While that could be lonely for some residents, it’s not for residents at Homestead House in Iowa. They got a special visit from llamas!

Volunteers walked the animals around the home to boost morale and send residents an important message.

“These residents are really, really amazing. And they are just being so great and so encouraging and so supportive of the staff here who are trying their hardest to take care of these guys and keep them safe and keep them healthy. So this was just a fun way to kind of remind them that they haven’t been forgotten, that they are very very loved and just a way to make them smile,” said Anna Schaefer.

Organizers hope to take the llamas back when the pandemic ends so residents can actually pet them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories