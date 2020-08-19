Literal “cat burglar” steals from neighbors

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Cali. (CNN) — A California neighborhood is dealing with a literal cat burglar. Neighbors say the sneaky feline breaks into homes and slips away with whatever he can carry. His name is Jax, but in a Citrus Heights neighborhood, this furry feline goes by the name of “Klepto Kitty.”

“He steals stuff. So that’s our Jax,” said Jax’s owner, Pamela Devine.

Over the past four years, Jax has spent his mornings creeping into neighbors homes and yards to get his paws on anything he can snag.

Devine said, “He’s brought home everything from mop heads and toys. If your door is open or your window is open or especially kitty doors, he’s in and out before anybody knows it.”

For one neighbor, it’s her rags and garden gloves that often seem to go go missing.

“Pam just usually launders whatever it is and puts it on the fence,” said neighbor Dixie Lent.

But for one 80 year old neighbor, it’s her intimate pieces of negligee that Jax takes a particular liking to.

Devine said, “She would hang her lingerie out that she would hand wash and every morning I get bras and panties and little anklet socks that are like nylon and he loved those.”

Now, after years of clawing his way through homes, neighbors have learned to keep their gates closed and their doggie doors shut. And unlike most thieves, Jax returns the stolen items to their rightful owners.

Devine said, “I have to walk around the block and return all his things that he has stolen. He usually walks with me to when we go around the block.”