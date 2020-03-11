“Lion on the loose” wasn’t a lion at all!

MOLINA DE SEGURA, Spain (CNN) — Bulls running through Spanish streets draw a big crowd, but another animal had locals concerned over the weekend. They were shocked to learn it was really a dog really was roaming through a neighborhood in Molina de Segura.

At first glance, residents thought they were seeing a lion on the prowl. But after authorities tracked down the animal, a microchip determined that animal was a rather large dog groomed to look like a fierce feline, complete with a mane and bushy tail.

No word how the dog got out, but he is now back with his owner.