Line forms to adopt abandoned dogs

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Dogs recently abandoned in Washington Township now have forever homes. People lined up for hours outside of SISCA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center in hopes of being their new owner. One woman waited in line for more than two hours and says every minute was worth it.

“We don’t really get a lot of animals of this size and of this breed very often so I think that obviously helped draw the demand, but also the fact that they’re rescuing a dog that was abandoned in the area makes for a great story for them as well,” said Samantha Hoefler, SISCA marketing manager.

Rescue video shows the dogs with matted fur, living in filthy conditions. Hoefler says since they were found in early February, the adoption center has received hundreds of messages from people interested in adopting the dogs.

“When I heard that they had been abandoned, I started calling them and watching the news because I knew they needed a good home, and I knew that I could give that, said Betty Barker, who adopted one of the abandoned dogs.

Barker was at the shelter hours before it opened, and is excited to give her new rescue pup a wonderful home.

She said, “He’ll have a good home, and he’ll have a lot of love. Won’t you, David?”

Three of the remaining dogs will be adoptable at a later date. Shelter volunteers say they need a little extra tender love and care first.