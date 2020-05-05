Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

A Turtle's Journey

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Labrador Retrievers are America’s favorite dogs

Cherish's Creature Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa, Fla. (CNN) — Labrador retrievers are the top dogs in American hearts. That’s according to the newly released breed ranking from the American Kennel Club. It shows labs were the most-registered puppies to the AKC in 2019. That’s an honor the pooches have held for 29 years.

Other breeds in the top ten include Bulldogs, German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers. The Pembroke Welsh Corgi jumped into the top 10 for the first time this year.

The list only includes Kennel Club-certified purebreds, so no Golden-Doodles or Yorki-Poos. More than half of pet dogs are mixed breeds, perhaps proving that Americans love an underdog.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories