Labrador Retrievers are America’s favorite dogs

Tampa, Fla. (CNN) — Labrador retrievers are the top dogs in American hearts. That’s according to the newly released breed ranking from the American Kennel Club. It shows labs were the most-registered puppies to the AKC in 2019. That’s an honor the pooches have held for 29 years.

Other breeds in the top ten include Bulldogs, German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers. The Pembroke Welsh Corgi jumped into the top 10 for the first time this year.

The list only includes Kennel Club-certified purebreds, so no Golden-Doodles or Yorki-Poos. More than half of pet dogs are mixed breeds, perhaps proving that Americans love an underdog.

