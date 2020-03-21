Kitten part of hoarding situation gets second chance at a great life!

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — ADOPTED!! Some great news! This little guy was just adopted from the Stray Love Foundation!



Valentine is the poster child for the rescue organization’s Valentine Project– a very sad hoarding situation. Valentine was one of dozens of kittens not properly being taken care of. Volunteers with Stray Love saved thirty cats and nine dogs.

Valentine was ill, malnourished and covered in fleas. At the time of his rescue, he weighed less than a pound. But he;’s a fighter, and is starting to gain weight, and is now almost 2-pounds! What a big guy! 🙂



The son of the owner of Waggy Tail in Fairhope and his wife adopted Valentine this week. They are experienced with “littles” and wanted to start bonding with him while he’s a kitten.



There are so many more cats, kittens, dogs and puppies looking for someone to love, who will love them just as much! You can see many of them online at StrayLoveFoundation.org.



You can also visit adoptable cats and kittens seven days a week at PetSmart in Foley. Additionally, there are adoption events held at PetSmart on the second Saturday of each month from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.