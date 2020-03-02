Adopt Me

K9 gets heartwarming "last call" to "chase rabbits instead of bad guys"

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (CNN) — A beloved K-9 named Bruno retired after serving his Arizona police department for seven years. The “top dog” is a Belgian Malinois who is certified in patrol tactics and narcotics detection. His career with the Oro Valley Police Department spans half a lifetime for his breed. Video of Bruno’s last day on the job was posted on the department’s Facebook page, and it has gotten a lot of attention.

The K-9’S accomplishments include sniffing out nearly a million dollar’s worth of drugs, and keeping his handler safe. He was rewarded with an ice-cream sandwich and belly rubs. And Bruno also got a “last call” from dispatch saying, “Thank you for all your hard work and for making sure your handler got home safe every night. You can now chase rabbits instead of bad guys.”

