K-9 ‘Jester’ helps end two-county pursuit, takes down suspect

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A pursuit across two counties ended in a K-9 apprehension and a suspect in custody Wednesday.

Deputies were patrolling the area of County Road 280 in Ponce De Leon when they noticed a white Chevy Avalanche that was reported stolen out of Georgia. When they attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled. Deputies pursued the driver as he reportedly reached speeds in excess of 100 mph to evade capture, into Holmes County.

While heading north on Tramm Road in Westville the suspect ran through a fence and purposely exited the vehicle while it was still in motion.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Jester was deployed and quickly apprehended the suspect who was later identified as Simeon Lee Prevatt, 38, of Ponce de Leon. Officers say at the time, he was in possession of a smoking pipe that contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as numerous stolen items.

According to dispatch, Prevatt was recently released from the Department of Corrections and did not have a valid driver’s license. He was evaluated by EMS and taken to Bonifay Medical Clinic before being transported to the Holmes County Jail on additional charges of felony criminal mischief. Holmes County’s charges include fleeing/eluding law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license (third or subsequent offense), and criminal mischief.

When extradited Prevatt will also face charges in Walton County, as well as in the state of Georgia.