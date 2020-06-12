Jungle Jack Hanna announces retirement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CNN) — World famous zookeeper Jack Hanna is stepping away from his decades-long career at Ohio’s Columbus Zoo.

Hanna served as both the zoo’s director and director emeritus for 42 years. During that time he became known for his appearances on talk shows around the world for showcasing different animals. He also hosted several syndicated T.V. Series and published more than a dozen books.

Hanna says while he is stepping down from his position at the zoo, he will still play a part in its success.

He said, “As I told the zoo, Sue and I will always help the zoo. We’re the number one fan for them. Even if I tried to stay away, I couldn’t.”

Hanna’s last day will be on December 31, 2020. The zoo plans to celebrate his career with two big events held in October and December.

LATEST STORIES: