Joe Exotic’s tigers now in animal sanctuary

DENVER, Colo. (CNN) — You may have binge-watched “Tiger King” on Netflix, or know somebody who has. The docu-series is about a roadside zoo in Oklahoma run by an eccentric man turned convicted criminal who calls himself Joe Exotic. But the real stars for many are the animals. Some of them ended up at the Wild Animal Sanctuary about 30 minutes outside Denver.

The facility cares for thirty-nine tigers and three bears that once belonged to Joe. The staff says most of those animals arrived with health problem and took time getting used to having ample space to roam.

“It’s not about the Netflix film, its not about anything other than we are trying to give them the best life possible,” said Becca Miceli, Wild Animal Sanctuary.

Wild Animal Sanctuary allows visitors. Miceli says they use an elevated walk-way to view the animals because it create less stress on them.

The sanctuary is temporarily closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. As for Joe Exotic, he is currently jailed after being convicted in a murder for hire scheme.