It’s a boy for first time giraffe mom!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- These are tough times for animal shelters and rescue organizations across the U.S. in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, including shelters along the Gulf Coast. Most shelters are full, and those operating solely through foster homes as, too. Many are struggling to continue operations, and are being forced to cancel adoption events. But there are so many dogs and cats just waiting for the right person to give all their love to, who want nothing more than to become part of your family.

Thankfully, this little lady was just adopted from the Animal Rescue Foundation! Her name is Cierra, and she's two-years-old. When I started Cherish's Creature Corner, I had an idea about doing photo shoots with each animal up for adoption (which has turned out to be so much fun and something I always look forward to), and Cierra was my first. She had been at the ARFanage since May 2019 (Almost a year!), so we knew we wanted her to be one of the first dogs we featured. It was time for her to find her person. And I am so thankful she did!