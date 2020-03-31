It’s a boy for first time giraffe mom!

SANTA BARBARA, Cali. (CNN) — It’s a boy! The Santa Barbara Zoo in California just welcomed a new baby giraffe to the family. Twiga is the newest member of the zoo. The baby giraffe was born March 27 to first-time mom, Adia, and eighth-time father, Michael.
Twiga is very special because he is part of a program that helps ensure the survival of his species. His father has helped spread his rare, valuable genes for keeping the Masai giraffee population genetically diverse and healthy.
The calf weighs just over 125 pounds and is six feet tall! He will eventually grow up to 19 feet and weigh over four thousand pounds by the time he is an adult.