Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

It’s a boy for first time giraffe mom!

Cherish's Creature Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA BARBARA, Cali. (CNN) — It’s a boy! The Santa Barbara Zoo in California just welcomed a new baby giraffe to the family. Twiga is the newest member of the zoo. The baby giraffe was born March 27 to first-time mom, Adia, and eighth-time father, Michael.

Twiga is very special because he is part of a program that helps ensure the survival of his species. His father has helped spread his rare, valuable genes for keeping the Masai giraffee population genetically diverse and healthy.

The calf weighs just over 125 pounds and is six feet tall! He will eventually grow up to 19 feet and weigh over four thousand pounds by the time he is an adult.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories