Humpback whales put on a show for mating season

BAHIA, Brazil (CBS) — Seeing a humpback whale swim, breach the surface of the sea and majestically crash back into the ocean is a breathtaking experience and according to a Brazilian environmental organization the giant mammals are even happier this year due to a decrease in shipping following the coronavirus crisis.

Humpback whales turn up every year in the waters off Brazil’s Bahia state to mate.

There, researchers are able to watch as the whales play in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean and communicate with each other through their songs and fin slaps.

Researchers with Brazil’s Projeto Baleia Jubarte, Humpback Whale Project in English, are taking samples this year to see how the whales are faring with the decrease in sound following a drop in shipping due to the coronavirus.

He also said, “With the decrease in ships and the direct decrease in sound from them – that brings direct benefits to the whale’s world in the ocean – mainly for cetaceans: dolphins and whales that communicate through sound. So, if you have a slightly quieter environment with less noise, those animals will possibly be able to have greater success in their rates of finding food.”