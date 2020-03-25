Humane Society hosts drive-through fostering event

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (CNN) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association had a drive-through fostering event to get dozens of dogs in temporary homes during the coronavirus pandemic. It was a way to practice social distancing while trying to get dogs out of the shelter. No one even had to get out of their car to take home a pooch.

Shelter volunteers were hoping to place 50 dogs into temporary homes so they could get some much-needed love while many are stuck inside their houses.

West Virginia went under a stay at home order starting Tuesday night.

