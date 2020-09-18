Humane Society deploys to Florida to rescue animals impacted by Hurricane Sally floodwaters

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Responders from the Humane Society of the United States are on the ground in Escambia County responding to the needs of animals in the wake of Hurricane Sally.

The HSUS received a request for search and rescue assistance from Escambia County as the region is experiencing historic flooding. Responders from Humane Rescue Alliance are also providing assistance alongside the HSUS.

Responders in the field are certified in swift water and slack water rescue and are able to respond in the floodwaters and safely remove animals in need of rescue in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

“Our rescue team is on the ground in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally to alleviate the suffering of animals and families impacted by historic, dangerous flooding,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States. “This crisis is compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and we are honored to be able to make a difference for animals and humans in their time of need.”

Those interested in supporting our efforts, both so we can help during this emergency and so we can be there at a moment’s notice when future emergencies such as natural disasters and animal cruelty cases occur, can make a gift through the Emergency Animal Rescue Fund.

The Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Rescue Team on their way to Florida to respond to Hurricane Sally.

