MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If your fur-baby needs a new profile picture on Instagram, HopHounds in Downtown Mobile is hosting an adoption event Thursday that can help.

HopHounds is partnering with the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) to offer professional photos on June 17.

Starting at 6 pm, local dogs up for adoption at ARF will be at the pub to play with. No ‘off-leash’ play will be allowed.

Pet portraits are $10 and the proceeds will go to ARF.