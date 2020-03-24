Help name adorable baby Rhino!

DENVER, Colo. (CNN) — The Denver Zoo is asking for the public’s help naming its new baby rhino! The greater one-horned rhinoceros was born a week ago to mom “Tensing,” but the baby still doesn’t have a name.

The names have been narrowed down to three, but zoo officials want the public to jump in and vote for the best one. Ona choice is “Talli,” meaning “youthful” or “young” in Hindu and Tamil traditions. Another option is “Joona,” which translates to “treasure” or “joyful in nature” in Nepalese culture. And finally “Pemba” after “Pemba Doma Sherpa” the first Nepalese female mountaineer to climb Everest’s north face.

For a donation, you can go to DenverZoo.org to cast your vote!