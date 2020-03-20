Help ease the load of local shelters feeling the effects of COVID-19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Humane Society is temporarily reducing adoption fees to $10 for all dogs and cats. When you adopt a new best friend, you help PHS make room to transfer in new animals and ease the load of our local municipal shelters feeling the effects of COVID19.

PHS remains open for adoptions Tuesday – Saturday from 12 – 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m. For the safety of staff, volunteers, and visitors, people looking to adopt are limited to two at a time inside the facility.

You can see adoptable animals and adoption requirements online at pensacolahumane.org.