SUNDRE, Canada (CBS) -- It took 45 minutes for a rescue team from Help Alberta Wildies Society to pull out a female horse stuck in a muddy swamp who almost died from starvation. The horse was there for almost 5 hours.

The crew used a rope, winches, and golf cart to do it. They moved very slowly as to not harm or scare the horse. The rescue took around 45-minutes. When she was finally safe, she stood up, and was more than ready to have a meal of grass.