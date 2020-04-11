Goat stuck in overpass, rescued

Marcy, NY (CNN) — A road in Marcy, New York was shut down Wednesday afternoon because of a goat stuck in an overpass.

The animal was running around an exit ramp and was found underneath a bridge on Route 49. No word on how he got there.

Multiple agencies responded to the call. A firefighter with the Maynard Fire Department had to chase after the goat.

“I got flagged down to chase a goat up the road, crossed the guardrail a couple of times, then he started going down by the bridge. And when he started going down there, I jumped on him and stopped him in his tracks so he wouldn’t go farther,” said Chris Reid.

The goat was safely returned to its owner.

First responders tweeted pictures of the adventure with the hashtag #youhavegoattobekiddingme.