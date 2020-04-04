Get up-close with zoo animals from your home

OAKLAND, Cali. (CBS) — Shelter in place orders have shut down popular public attractions, but folks at the Oakland Zoo came up with a clever way you can still see the animals from the comfort of your home. The zoo launched a live show that could take you places you might not have seen before. It’s a new subscription-based feature video segment on the zoo’s website called “Oakland Zoo behind the scenes,” and it’s now live and interactive.

“We hope to reengage with our public since they can’t be here, we want to keep them involved, we want to stay involved with them so that they can still benefit from the animals that are here at the zoo,” said Joel Parrott, President CEO Oakland Zoo.

They’re producing a live 30 minute broadcast Monday through Friday. According to the zoo’s website, you’ll see animals up-close and personal, and meet the amazing animal keepers and veterinarians who care for them. Here’s the best part—you can ask questions and get answers in real time!

You can visit the website and learn about the subscription here: https://www.oaklandzoo.org/go-behind-the-scenes