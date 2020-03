CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN) — There’s a new tamandua at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Isla, the southern tamandua, just gave birth, and zookeepers say mother and baby are both in good health, and bonding.

The nearly 350-grams baby’s sex hasn’t been determined, nor does the “lesser anteater” have a name right now.

Lesser anteaters are from South America, and have long snouts to sniff out small insects like ants, termites, and bee colonies. They can eat about nine-thousand ants daily.