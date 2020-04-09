Adopt Me

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Get outside and celebrate National Wildlife Week April 6-10!

Celebrate National Wildlife Week April 6-10! The annual celebration happens every April. Just be sure to maintain social distancing and safety rules.

This special week has been sponsored by the National Wildlife Federation since 1938. It’s goal is to celebrate, conserve and protect wildlife and its habitats.

The NWF is asking you to upload pictures to social media of how you unplug and unwind in nature. Add the hashtag ‘my wildlife’ and you could win a prize!

