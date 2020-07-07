“Frozen” Koala sisters meet for the first time

NEW ORLEANS - On Monday, the Audubon Zoo's announced that one of their critically endangered western lowland gorillas, is expecting. This will be the first gorilla birth at Audubon Zoo in 24 years and the first offspring for 13-year-old Tumani, who came to Audubon from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 2017.

This pregnancy is the result of successful breeding between Tumani and Okpara, a 26-year-old silverback gorilla, who came to Audubon from Franklin Park Zoo in 2017. The offspring, due in late summer, will be Tumani and Okpara's first. Tumani's birth window for the infant is July 15 through August 20.