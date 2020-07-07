“Frozen” Koala sisters meet for the first time

Adopt Me

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (CBS Newspath)–“Anna” is a baby koala at the Australian Reptile Park. On June 26, she met her older sister “Elsa” while mom watched closely. The two are named after the Disney characters from the movie “Frozen.”

