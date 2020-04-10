Adopt Me

Friday is National Farm Animals Day

SACRAMENTO, Cali. (CNN) — Cow, chickens, pigs, and sheep! Celebrate the animals that provide us with so many necessities on National Farm Animals Day!

National Farm Animals Day is observed every year on April 10. The observance was started in 2005 to encourage the humane treatment of farm animals. The day also supports efforts to find homes for abandoned and abused creatures.

Supporting a quality environment for farm animals is not only beneficial for the livestock, but the farmer, too. Promoters say healthy livestock provide more nutritious food and better yields.

This year National Farm Animals Day happens to fall on Good Friday, going into the Easter weekend. No doubt the Easter bunny would approve of better treatment for his friends on the farm.

