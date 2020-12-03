Free or low-cost pet services to owners who are struggling financially

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — You’re invited to the Grand Opening of the Pet Resource Center at Pensacola Humane Society on Thursday, December 10 between 10 am and 4 pm. It’s a project three years in the making.
The Pet Resource Center is dedicated to providing low cost or free services to pet owners who are struggling to keep their pets in the home and out of the shelters. Some of these services include:
- Pet Food Pantry
- Pet Supply Pantry
- Grooming
- Behavioral counseling for things such as inappropriate elimination, crate training, destructive chewing, and separation anxiety.
- Rehoming assistance.
- Help finding veterinarians, trainers, pet friendly housing,boarding, and more.
- Emergency Domestic Violence Fostering
- Financial assistance with spay and neuter procedures, vaccinations, flea prevention, emergency medical care, pet deposits, and pet rents.
- Limited Trap-Neuter-Return Services for Community Cats
- Home to the Resource Rover mobile outreach program that takes everything offered at the Resource Center into underserved communities.
Pet Resource Center
817 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32563,