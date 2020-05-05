Adopt Me

First brown bear in 150 years in northern Spanish park

OURENSE, Spain (CNN Newsource) — Caught on wildlife camera: a brown bear was seen in a northern Spanish park for the first time in what’s believed to be 150 years!

Two filmmakers set up cameras in the park two years ago to record wild animals. The young bear was caught on camera just going about his daily business, including getting a back scratch courtesy a nearby tree. They believe the male bear is between three and five years old.

Brown bears have been a protected species in spain since 1973.

Members of the production company say the crew is working with environmental experts at the park, who said the bear would have lived there for the whole winter, meaning the park will be able to support other bear populations in the future.

