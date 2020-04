SOLVANG, Cali. (CNN) — Firefighters don’t stop during the coronavirus crisis and when it comes to animals, they don’t just get cats out of trees. They get owls out of power lines.

Members of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department assisted Pacific Gas and Electric, rescuing an owl tangled in a high voltage line.

They safely removed the bird which is now being treated at the Ojai Raptor Center in Ventura County.