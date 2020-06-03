Adopt Me

Firefighters rescue 10 ducklings from drain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (CNN) — No quacks about it! This was the work of heroes for nearly a dozen ducklings. When the 10 babies fell into a storm drain in Rib Mountain, Wisconsin, a crew from the South Area Fire District responded.

They used some makeshift tools like a bag attached to a pole to lift the little guys out. Then the ducklings were reunited with their mother.

