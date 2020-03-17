Fiona the hippo live streaming due to coronavirus concerns

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN) — The Cincinnati Zoo is closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but you can still see your favorite hippo online!

Fiona became a worldwide celebrity when she was born at a record-breaking low weight and managed to survive, against the odds. Now the two-year-old celebrity hippo is kicking off a series of live streams from the Ohio zoo called the Home Safari Facebook Live.

Zookeepers say during each live stream, they’ll highlight an animal and include an activity to help make children’s hiatus from school fun and educational. You can catch the live stream daily at 2:00 p.m. central.

The Cincinnati Zoo isn’t the only animal center going online during the coronavirus outbreak. The Monterey Bay Aquarium in California and the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago are also closed and entertaining online visitors. The San Diego Zoo and Safari Park, has live polar bear cams, giraffe cams, and elephant cams.