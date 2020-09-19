Find lost pets, post pets you’ve found, and help animal shelters damaged during Hurricane Sally

(WKRG) — Several animal shelters in our area have damage due to Hurricane Sally, and could really use your help.



There are 82 dogs and cats at the Baldwin County Animal Shelter in Summerdale. If you can adopt, or even foster, please contact the shelter. The best way to do that is through Facebook. You can send a message on the Baldwin County Animal Shelter Facebook page.



Kim Peacock, the director of the Baldwin County Animal Shelter, told Cherish Lombard there’s no major damage to the main shelter, but they’ve spent days without power. There is a generator running to keep the animals cool, and a water tank truck there to make sure the animals have clean water.

The shelter is in need of food donations, particularly Hill’s Science Diet. They also need cat litter, blankets, towels, and pet beds.



The shelter will reopen Monday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those are the hours Monday through Friday when you can drop off donations.



There is also a lot of damage in Pensacola. Pensacola Humane Society shelter director Jennifer Bitner told Cherish Lombard that all of the dogs and cats at Pensacola Humane Society are OK. Several are in temporary foster homes, so the shelter is empty right now. They’ll go back to the shelter once power is restored and it’s safe for the animals and employees.



The shelter itself is damaged. There is extensive exterior damage and a lot of trees down. Jennifer says one of the saddest parts is the pet cemetery, which she says is a disaster.



If you have a tree service and would like to help, please call the Pensacola Humane Society at (850) 432-4250 and leave a message. You can also send an email to jennifer@pensacolahumane dot org.



This shelter is also in need of donations, including cat litter, dog and cat food, and sheets and blankets.



Shelters in areas impacted by Hurricane Sally are not taking in animals right now. If you find a dog or cat who’s scared and just wants to go home, please try to hold onto them. Odds are, they got scared and escaped during the storm, and someone is missing them. There are several places you can post their photos. You can also search the links below if your pet is missing after Hurricane Sally:



Baldwin County ALABAMA Lost and Found Pets: https://www.facebook.com/groups/BaldwinCoLostandFoundPets



LOST, FOUND & RESCUE PETS – MOBILE/BALDWIN COUNTY: https://www.facebook.com/groups/957423654302967

Lost And Found Pets In Baldwin County: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1315658858502615



Lost and found pets in Baldwin County Alabama: https://www.facebook.com/groups/145011445697635



Lost and Found Pets in Fairhope, Al: https://www.facebook.com/LostAndFoundDogsInFairhopeAl



Alabama – Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets: https://www.facebook.com/LostPetsAlabama



Pensacola Lost and Found Pets: https://www.facebook.com/groups/851329828632403



Pensacola Pets Lost & Found: https://www.facebook.com/groups/419841991718769



Pensacola Pets Lost and Found: https://www.facebook.com/groups/217719055429563



Pensacola Humane Society

5 N Q St

Pensacola, FL 32505

Baldwin County Animal Shelter

15050 Co Rd 49

Summerdale, AL 36580

