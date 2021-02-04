February rabies clinics for dogs, cats, and ferrets

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JULY 27: Milly, a 13-week-old kitten waits with her brother Charlie (L) to be re-homed at The Society for Abandoned Animals Sanctuary in Sale, Manchester which is facing an urgent cash crisis and possible closure on July 27, 2010 in Manchester, England. The Society for Abandoned Animals exists entirely on public support and unless it can raise GBP 50,000 in the next couple of months it will have to close down. The registered charity started in 1967 and in the last five years alone the charity has rescued and found homes for more than 1,000 cats, 290 rabbits and 262 dogs. The rescue centre is one of the many who are suffering a downfall in donations due to the economic recession. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are several weekends in February when you can get your dog, cat, and ferret vaccinated for rabies at a low-cost in Mobile County.



Those dates are:

• February 6 (Saturday), 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., City of Mobile Animal Shelter, 855 Owens

Street in Mobile

• February 12 (Friday), 10 a.m. to noon, Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howell’s

Ferry Road in Mobile

• February 13 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon, Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile

• February 20 (Saturday), 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., St. Elmo Feed & Seed Store, 9001 Highway 90

West

• February 27 (Saturday), 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Dauphin Island Town Hall, 1011 Bienville

Boulevard

The rabies vaccinations are good for one year.



Each rabies clinic will be drive-through due to COVID concerns. The cost of the rabies vaccine per pet is $12. All rabies shots are payable in cash.



Rabies is a virus that attacks the central nervous system. It is transmitted from infected mammals

to humans and is fatal once symptoms appear. Symptoms of rabies include unusual behavior,

irritability, headache, fever, inability to eat or drink, balance problems, circling, seizures, coma,

and, finally, death. All warm-blooded mammals, including humans, are susceptible to rabies.



You can learn more about the rabies clinics at mchd.org. Click “Services,” find “Disease Control” and select “Rabies Control.”



A Rabies Quarantine Fact Sheet is available through the Alabama Department of Public Health at

www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/assets/RabiesQuarantineFactSheet.pdf