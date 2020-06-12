Family finds alligator in their backyard pool

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) — A family in Florida discovered an unwelcome guest in their pool this week– an alligator! They returned home to find the reptile enjoying a leisurely swim, and they recorded video of the incident.

“He was crawling on the bottom going from One corner to the other,” said Carlos Rivera.

Rivera says he is glad he noticed the gator before their small dog found it.

The family stayed inside, ate dinner Monday evening, hoping the gator would find its own way out.

“We saw him walking around for while we were wondering who we should call like my dad said then we decided we probably the best I dunno,” said Veronica Rivera.

Carlos’s daughter, Veronica, believes the gator got into the lanai by crawling through a fence then a doggy door. He eventually got out of the pool on its own.

“When we came back outside he wasn’t here any longer he was outside in the yard out in the hammock and so that time we tried to grab him and turn into a bit of a fiasco out here trying to grab him,” said Carlos Rivera.

Veronica’s boyfriend helped her dad get the gator safely into a garbage bin, then he took him to a pond where it likely belongs. The Rivera family says they’re glad this gator was small enough so they could remove it safely, on their own, but they’ll think twice when they step onto their lanai.