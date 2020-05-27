Families work together to make sure equine facility snaps back from coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK, NY (CBS) — The simple act of riding a horse can be life-changing for children with special needs, but the coronavirus pandemic has halted that therapy. But some families are making sure their kids will saddle up again.

There is an unlikely utopia in the middle of Queens, named Gallop-NYC, where people with special needs learn how to overcome fear with the help of 800-pound therapists. Seven years ago, Marley Whittaker, who has autism, rode a horse for the first time. Her mom, Lisa, says it changed all their lives.

“It’s just been amazing. It really has been,” said Lisa Whittaker.

She said it gives her daughter a certain confidence in dealing with the world.

“It just puts a calming affect into all my children,” said Whittaker.

On a normal day, Gallop-NYC would be bustling with horses and kids and activity. Instead, it’s practically a ghost town. Most of the two-dozen therapy horses that live there have been sent away.

“There’d probably be 20, 25 people here. We’d have a handful of students riding, 3 or 4 students riding at a time,” said Gallop-NYC Executive Director, James Wilson. “It’s cheaper to take care of them upstate. They’re out to pasture. We wanted to minimize the number of horses that we had here in case we had staff get sick.”

The cost of maintaining the horses and staff at their two locations in New York is more than $100,000 a month. With no people going, revenues plummeted.

From South Carolina to California and around the world, over 800 equine therapy organizations are struggling to survive. But in New York, the families whose lives have been touched by the animals are making sure they’re cared for. Over 300 contributed to a GoFundMe effort.

“We are going to be okay. I’m committed, our entire network is committed, our entire community is committed for us to be okay,” said Wilson.

They say there’s some magic connection with the children and the horses and someday, the children and the horses will be reunited.