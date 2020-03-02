Fallen K9 gets full police memorial

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CNN) — Hundreds of officers in Pennsylvania bid their final farewell to a beloved police canine. They held a funeral for “Jynx”, the German Shepherd credited with saving officers’ lives during a manhunt nine years ago, but he lost his partner during that manhunt.

In honor and reverence, after a life of service and devotion to his partner killed in the line of duty, a Berks County K-9 trots over the Rainbow Bridge.

“Jynx was a hero,” said Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht.

Jynx was the partner of fallen Deputy Kyle Pagerly. Jynx was by his side in 2011 when Pagerly was killed serving a warrant in Albany Township.

“Jynx did exactly what he was trained to do. Those actions saved the lives of other law enforcement officers who were part of that manhunt,” said Sheriff Weaknecht.

A procession of more than a hundred police cruisers trekked from Reading, to the FOP memorial site in Bern Township, a powerful display of support for Jynx’s family.

“Jynx was our hero. A lot of the times I wondered if he thought he didn’t do his job right because Kyle didn’t get to come home with him,” said Alecia Eberly, Deputy Pagerly’s Widow.

Jynx spent his nine years of retirement with Pagerly’s widow, Alecia, and her daughter, Savannah. Pagerly was killed before Savannah was born, so Jynx was the only connection she had with her father. The family says the only thing that gives them peace now is knowing Kyle and Jynx have run toward each other and are united again.

“Just happy that hopefully he can see this from heaven and know what he meant to everybody and he’s back with Kyle and Kyle can let him know he was a good boy and did his job,” said Eberly.

“Jynx” was 12-years old.