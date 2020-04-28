Everything’s virtual these days! Including pet adoptions!

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — We’re all feeling the effects of the coronvirus pandemic, so we’re all being forced to find ways to keep moving forward. Everything is virtual these days, so why not “virtual pet adoptions?”

Because of COVID-19, even animal rescue is changing. Darra Flannigan with the Pensacola Humane Society says once the shutdowns started, adoptions stopped.

“Nationally, we had to find a new way to try to get the animals out of our shelters and into homes so that when we reopen we’ll have space to take in the animals that will be coming in once everything reopens,” she said.

Thankfully meanwhile, pet foster parents have been opening their hearts and homes to these animals waiting to find their forever homes.

“We were able to send every single one of our available animals into foster homes for the duration of the shutdown which really took a load off how many shelter workers we needed in the shelter, to stay 6 feet apart, practice social distancing,” Flannigan said.

So animal shelters and rescue organizations around the U.S. are turning to “virtual adoptions.” And it’s a really simple process! If you would like to adopt from the Pensacola Humane Society, go online to pensacolahumane.Org. On the main page, you see “virtual adoption” in orange lettering. Click that, then “view our pets” on the next page. There’s a page for adoptable dogs and adoptable cats. When you find your next furry family member, email foster@pensacolahumane.org to get the adoption rolling. Here’s the link: https://www.pensacolahumane.org/

Flannigan said, “She will work with the foster family to set up a video chat meet and greet in the home which is very exciting because then you can see how the animal that you’re looking at actually does in a home.”

When the shelter opens again, in addition to allowing families into the shelter, Flannigan says she plans to continue virtual adoptions. There is also a plan to continue trying to get as many shelter animals into foster homes post-shutdown as possible. The more animals they get into foster care, the more animals they can then get into the shelter, meaning fewer animals on our streets.