Enjoy wide-open spaces, and fuzzy blanket snuggles with Jeremiah

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Love being on the water? This pup does too! His name is Jeremiah and right now he is in a foster home where he loves to relax on the wharf and watch the birds flying by.



He also likes to relax indoors. He’s perfectly content with a Bully Stick and a lavender diffuser. Taking a break from the world with a couple of Milk-Bone treats and a warm fuzzy blanket will also make this boy’s tail wag.



He loves going on walks and taking trips to a dog park to play with his friends, especially when it involves playing fetch. But most of all, Jeremiah just loves being loved and told he’s a “good boy.” His foster family says there isn’t a mean bone in his body!

Jeremiah is housetrained and behaves well when left alone.

If Jeremiah is the dog you’ve been looking for, simply fill out an adoption form at www.saveastray.org. If you have any questions, send an email to info@saveastray.org. All Save a Stray adoptions are done following social distancing guidelines.

Jeremiah is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, heartworm tested, and is on heartworm and flea prevention.