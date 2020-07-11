Endangered lion cubs born in Rome Zoo

ROME, Italy (CBS) — Two rare lion cubs were on show for visitors at the Rome Zoo on Friday. The two female cubs belong to the Asiatic lions species, one of the most endangered in the world. Rome Zoo officials said they were born in April and are in good health. Their birth represents a ray of hope for a highly endangered species.

Rome Zoo Director Francesco Petretti said there are only about 500 Asiatic lions on the planet, mostly living in a natural reserve in India. “This population is enriched today by two more female members, very important,” Francesco Petretti told the Associated Press.

The cubs’ parents come from two conservation sites outside of Italy. The father, named Ravi, comes from the Planckendael Zoo in Belgium, the mother, named Sajani, from the Magdeburg Zoo in Germany.

The two new-born female Asiatic lions have not yet been named. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), an international body that classifies criteria for the study of endangered natural species, classifies the Asiatic lion, or ‘Panthera leo leo’ by their scientific names, as an endangered species. The lions are included in the IUCN red list of threatened species that evaluates the animals at risk of extinction.